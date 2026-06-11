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El Paso ISD sends some teachers letters saying their position may be cut

A sign inside the EPISD boardroom
KVIA
A sign inside the EPISD boardroom
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today at 11:06 AM
Published 10:28 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 obtained a copy of a letter an El Paso Independent School District teacher received Tuesday. The letter mentions EPISD school board's plan to cut 54 teacher positions following financial struggles.

The letter said, "After careful consideration and extensive review of the District's financial needs, the District has made the difficult decision to eliminate certain positions as part of a reduction in force due to
financial exigency."

Financial exigency is similar to declaring bankruptcy for financial institutions. The district faced a $52 million budget deficit. Getting rid of the positions would bring the deficit down to just more than $4 million, the district said.

Last week, EPISD announced their plan to cut 54 teacher positions by June 15.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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Lauren Bly

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