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EPISD to vote on which jobs will be cut tonight

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Published 3:47 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees will vote on hundreds of job cuts during its meeting Monday night.

The district filed for financial exigency two weeks ago, which allowed them to make these cuts without the Texas Education Agency intervening. EPISD faced a $53 million deficit, and these cuts will get them to a deficit of around $4 million.

They will vote on its budget agenda Tuesday night.

To find the full meeting agenda and which jobs the board will be discussing below.

Special-Board-Meeting-Agenda-and-Materials---June-15,-2026_4469675747661207365Download

ABC-7 will have a full report on the vote and which jobs are on the line on ABC-7 at 10.

Article Topic Follows: Education

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