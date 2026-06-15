Free certification course for New World screwworm inspection

AUSTIN (KVIA) -- With confirmed cases of New World screwworm in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott launched a free course to help people learn how to inspect their animals for the parasite.

NWS fly larvae feed on living tissue through open wounds. As of June 11, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed 12 cases of NWS. All are active in domesticated animals: cattle, goats and a dog.

Texas A&M AgriLife developed the online course with videos, tests and lessons teaching users NWS biology, how to report the parasite, inspection and treatment protocols, the government said.

The course takes about 4 hours to complete, according to Texas A&M AgriLife.

Gov. Abbott said anyone who meets Texas Animal Health Commission eligibility standards and passes the final exam can apply to becomes a TAHC Certified NWS Inspector. You must score at least 94% on the exam and can take it up to three times, Texas A&M AgriLife said.

With the certification, inspectors can issue certificates for livestock treatment and to move them out of infested zones.

"Through this program, Texas will protect our ranchers, ensure the security of our food supply, and keep business strong," Gov. Abbott said in a statement.

Phase one of the course is open to these groups, according to the governor:

Licensed veterinarians

Veterinary technicians

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension agents and Disaster Assessment and Recovery agents

Texas Department of Agriculture inspectors

Texas Department of State Health Services Meat Safety inspectors

Texas Racing Commission inspectors

Animal control officers

Livestock deputies

Designated personnel from temporary livestock aggregation points

The governor said anyone can take the course for educational purposes. The governor encouraged livestock owners and similar industry professionals to enroll.

You can report suspected NWS cases to these agencies:

Livestock or pets: Texas Animal Health Commission at 1-800-550-8242

Wildlife: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department at 512-389-4505

More information: screwworm.gov

You can sign up for the course here.