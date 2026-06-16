2 Fabens High School seniors head to international health leadership competition

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) -- Two Fabens High School seniors will represent their school and Texas at an international health leadership conference, the school announced Tuesday.

Seniors Yadira Gonzalez and Yvette Hernandez will head to Indianapolis for the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) International Leadership Conference on Friday.

HOSA is an international student organization that prepares students for healthcare jobs.

The two qualified for the international competition after presenting their project focusing on the livestock veterinarian career field, Fabens High School said.

“I came. I competed. I accidentally advanced to Internationals,” Hernandez said. “I honestly didn’t expect to get this far, but I’m really glad I did.”

Meanwhile, Gonzalez said the determination and perspective fueled her journey to the international stage.

“To quote Ted Lasso, ‘You know what the happiest animal on earth is? It’s a goldfish. You know why? Got a ten-second memory. Be a goldfish, Sam,’” she said. “That quote reminds me to keep moving forward, learn from every experience, and focus on what comes next.”

Stephany Gaucin, a Fabens High School teacher, registered nurse and HOSA sponsor, said students like Gonzalez and Hernandez remind her why she chose her career path.

"Their success is the result of countless hours of preparation, dedication, and a willingness to push themselves beyond their comfort zones," Gaucin said.