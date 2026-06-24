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Canutillo ISD adopts $65.6 million budget, recovers some academic programs

KVIA / File
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Published 12:13 PM

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- After months of financial planning and reviewing staffing, the Canutillo Independent School District said it adopted a $65.6 million budget Tuesday for the upcoming school year.

The new, balanced budget reflects reduced spending and restructuring of staff vacancies, the district said in a news release. Like other school districts across Texas, CISD had to consider lower enrollment and less state funding in its budget decision.

While developing the budget, the district said it reduced departmental budgets and expenses across most central office functions. It also said it increased campus funding by $1.2 million so students have the resources they need.

Superintendent Josue Borrego said the district also restored school programs that had been reduced or discontinued during previous budget shortfalls. For example, the district restored middle school classes that offer high school credits.

“While we are pleased to present a balanced budget to our taxpayers, our work is far from over,” Borrego said. “We will continue identifying responsible cost-saving measures while investing in the programs and services that matter most to students."

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