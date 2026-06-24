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EPISD to consider up to $450 million in bond proposals

KVIA, File
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Published 11:58 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tuesday, El Paso Independent School District Deputy Superintendent David Bates presented a long-range master plan identifying more than $1 billion in potential capital improvement projects to support students in the district.

The report does not represent a proposed bond amount, and any future bond proposal would require review and approval by the Board of Trustees before being considered by voters.  

Bates did break down three potential proposals totaling $445.8 million:

  • Proposition A: $409.6 million; upgrade cooling systems, address deferred maintenance, install solar at four elementary schools, add green space and more upgrades.
  • Proposition B: $10.6 million; purchase technological devices for students and teachers.
  • Proposition C: $25.6 million to renovate athletic stadiums.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Article Topic Follows: Education
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