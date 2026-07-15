Las Cruces Public Schools announces new K-12 statewide online school

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Public Schools announced a new online school open to all of New Mexico Wednesday.

The virtual school, Aspire Online School, serves grades kindergarten through 12th grade, according to a news release.

LCPS said the online school complements the district's Virtual Learning Academy (VLA), which serves LCPS students in grades three-12. VLA primarily serves students in the Las Cruces area, and Aspire broadens access to eligible students across the state.

The first day of classes on Aspire is July 27, according to LCPS. July 24, there will be a transition day for students starting kindergarten, middle school (sixth grade) and high school (ninth grade).

Additionally, students at Aspire will get a laptop and enhanced Wi-Fi, LCPS said.

The virtual school's teachers have state certifications, according to a news release. There is also a 24/7 tutoring service, an IT help desk and academic support staff.

"Online learning doesn't mean learning alone," Ruiz said. "Every Aspire student will have access to a team of educators and support professionals dedicated to helping them thrive. Whether a family is new to virtual education or has previous experience learning from home, we're ready to provide the resources, instruction, and personal support students need to succeed," LCPS Superintendent Ignacio Ruiz said.

Students ages 5-21 and live in New Mexico may be eligible to enroll, LCPS said.