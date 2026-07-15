Skip to Content
Education

Some Ysleta ISD campuses will have free breakfast, lunch for the school year

MGN
By
Published 2:18 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Ysleta Independent School District shared a list of campuses giving free breakfast and lunch meals for the upcoming school year, which starts Aug. 3.

Through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), nearly 90% of YISD campuses will provide free lunch, according to the district.

Here is a list of CEP campuses by grade level, according to YISD:

Elementary School

  • Alicia Chacon International 
  • Capistrano
  • Del Valle
  • Desertaire
  • Dolphin Terrace
  • East Point
  • Eastwood Heights
  • Eastwood Knolls International
  • Edgemere International
  • Glen Cove 
  • Lancaster
  • Loma Terrace
  • Mission Valley
  • North Loop International
  • North Star
  • Parkland 
  • Pasodale
  • Pebble Hills
  • Presa
  • Ramona
  • REL Washington Int’l
  • Riverside
  • Sageland
  • Scotsdale
  • Thomas Manor
  • Tierra Del Sol
  • Vista Hills
  • Ysleta 

Middle School

  • Bel Air
  • Del Valle
  • Eastwood 
  • Hanks 
  • Parkland
  • Riverside
  • Ysleta

High School

  • Riverside
  • Ysleta

Pre-K Centers

  • Parkland Pre-K
  • Ysleta Pre-K

Other Campuses

  • Cesar Chavez Academy
  • Thrive Academy
  • Young Women’s Leadership Academy
  • Valle Verde Early College High School

Parents whose children attend a CEP school don't have to fill out a lunch application, according to YISD.

According to YISD, high school students at Bel Air, Del Valle, Eastwood, Hanks and Parkland who qualify for reduce-priced lunch will instead get lunch meals for free. The district credited state funding under the General Appropriations Act. However, parents have to fill out a lunch application, which can be found here.

Article Topic Follows: Education
ysleta isd

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.