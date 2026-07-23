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Ysleta ISD approves $32 million loan during special meeting

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Published 10:10 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday, the Ysleta Independent School District unanimously approved a $32 million loan to help cover payroll and other expenses.

District leaders said the money will be used while they wait for state or tax revenue to come in.

The original loan was approved in May from two different lenders. One of the lenders backed out after documents included the lender's name and after public discussion about the district's financial state.

The tax revenue and anticipation loan will not exceed $32 million.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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