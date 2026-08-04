AT&T gives free laptops, school supplies to El Paso students

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As back to school season kicks off, some El Paso students received free laptops and school supplies from AT&T on Tuesday at the Texas Department Of Family And Protective Services building in East El Paso.

AT&T said its laptop giveaway aims to close the "digital divide," which is the gap between those who can participate in the online world and those who can't. AT&T Texas Director of External and Legislative Affairs Mario Barragan said the effort has been going on for roughly five years.

"Closing that digital divide is not just about making internet available. It's also about making sure that people have the skills to take the full benefits of the Internet," Barragan said.

The Heart Gallery of El Paso chose students in need for the supply distribution, according to AT&T. In addition to a refurbished laptop, the students got a backpack stuffed with supplies for the upcoming school year.

In total, AT&T distributed 25 refurbished Dell laptops to local students in need. Outside of El Paso, it plans to give 30,000 laptops this year.

Compudopt, a non-profit based in Houston, helped AT&T with the laptop distribution, the internet company said.

"AT&T does a monetary donation to Compudopt, and they put the laptops together that we put in the hands of the students," Barragan said.

Barragan said AT&T invested more than $13.7 billion into its infrastructure, and $250 million of that has gone to El Paso.