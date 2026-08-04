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Award-winning KRWG TV Production Manager Christian Valle dies at 46

KVIA
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Published 6:44 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- For almost 20 years, Christian Valle took charge of production for KRWG, a public media station in Las Cruces. Monday, the NMSU graduate died at 46.

Valle helped with the student-led News 22 broadcast, which provided NMSU students with hands-on experience in production in front and behind the camera.

Valle produced award-winning work ad earned recognition from the New Mexico Broadcasters Association in 2018 and 2021, NMSU said. He also received won two Rocky Mountain Emmy Nominations in 2019 and 2020.

His latest award came in 2022 from the National Educational Telecommunications Association for COVID-19 Marketing and Communications, according to NMSU.

ABC-7 has reached out to his co-workers and family members for comment.

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