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Tejano New Stages brings emerging playwrights to the stage at EPCC

EPCC
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Published 5:16 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College announced it will bring back Tejano New Stages, an event featuring original stories by emerging playwrights. This will be Tejano New Stages' third year running.

EPCC Theatre Director Ted Karber Jr. created the free event back in 2024, and calls it a "reader's theatre of original scripts."

This year's Tejano New Stages is scheduled for Aug. 7-8 at 7 p.m. at the EPCC Forum Theatre at the Transmountain campus (9570 Gateway Blvd. North). Admission is free.

Audiences won't see any sets or costumes -- just pure storytelling.

Eight EPCC theatre students will read and perform their work. Instead of a fully-staged production, Tejano News Stages focuses on voice performance, EPCC said.

(Courtesy: EPCC)

The event gives students an opportunity to use their voice and emotional connection to bring their story to life.

"This event continues to create a space where new voices, original stories, and students and local writers can be celebrated. There is something special about hearing a new work come to life for the first time and sharing those stories with our community," EPCC Assistant Threatre Director and Stage Manager Colleen McCrary said.

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