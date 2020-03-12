Police car crash shuts down busy east El Paso intersection

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A two-car crash involving a police car shut down a busy east El Paso intersection for several hours Thursday evening as traffic investigators tried piecing together what happened.

The collision occurred around 5 p.m. at George Dieter and Edgemere.

Emergency dispatchers said the two officers in the police vehicle weren't hurt, but there were minor injuries reported for those in the other car.

Both cars sustained front-end damage and some airbags were deployed.

The police traffic investigation unit, which is commonly sent to serious vehicle wrecks, was called to the scene because the crash it involved a police car.