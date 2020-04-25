Man who built crosses to honor Aug. 3 mass shooting victims diagnosed with terminal cancer

El Paso

AURORA, Illinois — The Illinois man who created crosses for the Aug. 3 Walmart mass shooting victims in El Paso, as well as thousands of other other shooting victims around the country, has been given just weeks to live.

Family members say Greg Zanis has four to six weeks to live after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, according to ABC affiliate KTNV.

Zanis has been trying to give peace to those in need with his handmade memorials for over 20 years. He has traveled over 800,000 miles setting up the handmade crosses for those who have tragically died.

Zanis announced his retirement in December, as he said his 'Crosses for Losses' ministry was beginning to take a personal and financial toll on him. He called the week he brought crosses to El Paso his "hardest week" ever.

Zanis has touched many lives with his crosses, making more than 27,000 of them to commemorate victims of mass shootings across the country.

His daughter has been giving updates on Zanis' condition through a GoFundMe account that has been set up to help the family cover the expected funeral expenses.