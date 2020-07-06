El Paso’s Catholic bishop rolls back church re-openings, bans wedding and funeral masses

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Citing a "steep rise" in Covid-19 cases in the El Paso community, Bishop Mark Seitz is rolling back some of the provisions in Phase II of the El Paso Catholic Diocese's reopening plan.

Phase II allows for private visits to churches, the offering of regular times for confession and the celebration of daily masses, Monday through Saturday, at 25 percent capacity or less, among other religious ceremonies and events.

But as of Thursday, he will prohibit weddings, funeral masses and word services or rosaries held at funeral homes.

Seitz made the announcement in a pastoral letter sent out to church officials and parishioners on Monday.

Gatherings of 10 people or less at gravesides will continue to be allowed, with masks and social distancing.

"I regret the inconvenience that these restrictions will cause, but our priority must be the well-being of all our members," Seitz wrote in the letter. "Wedding masses and quinceaneras will need to be postponed until such time as the virus is not so prevalent. Memorial masses for the deceased will also be arranged at that time."

Pastors and administrators at individual parishes can choose to be more restrictive if they choose, Seitz said.