Charlie Minn’s documentary film titled ‘915’ offers disturbing look at Walmart shooting

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- It's been nearly a year since the Cielo Vista Walmart mass shooting claimed the lives of 23 people.



For months, director Charlie Minn has been gathering video and interviews from the victims for a documentary film titled “915.”

A focus group attending a screening Wednesday night before the documentary is released got to see some disturbing scenes.

Minn didn’t hold back— leaving many of the extremely graphic scenes from the shooting raw and not blurred in his film.

“What has more impact - telling you 25 people got shot or showing you 25 people got shot? I think it’s so much more important to see exactly what's going on,” Minn said.

Some of those invited to the screening said those graphic details were a necessity.

Minn’s film also has interviews from victims, witnesses and good Samaritans who stopped to help.



With so many raw moments and details in the film, Minn said he’s not sure how the Borderland will react.

“I don’t know what people are going to think about this thing, this is the most brutal honest look on what happened August 3rd, 2019,” he said. “There are going to be people who like it and people who hate it, but everybody is going to want to see it.”

The final cut of the film will be publicly released Oct. 9.