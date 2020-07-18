El Paso Catholic churches take precautions during scaled back reopening

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- On Saturday, in church that can hold up to 1,200 people, 40 people celebrated the sacrament of confirmation in front of three family members and their sponsor at St. Raphael Catholic Church in east El Paso.

Special ceremonies, which only include baptisms, first communions, and confirmations, along with the celebration of masses Monday through Saturday are permitted at no more than 25 percent capacity by the Catholic Diocese of El Paso.

Weddings, quinceañeras, and funerals were prohibited after Bishop Mark Seitz decided to roll back on certain provisions back in early July.

“Of course the challenges are always to figure out how to bring the community together safely and try to make everybody comply to the rules and regulations of social distancing and wearing a mask," said Fr. Tony Celino.

Celino said Saturday's ceremony was "quite orderly." The parish allowed ABC-7 inside the church during the ceremony. Signs asking everyone to wear masks, social distance, as well as hand sanitizing stations were posted throughout the church.

Families were allowed in one at a time and were properly spaced out. Ushers also made sure people stood in six feet spaces placed on the floor as they received communion.

The parish’s message to the community is to, "Where your mask, maintain social distancing," said Fr. Ivan Montelongo "It is everyone's responsibility, if we do it together thats when we can over come this pandemic.”

