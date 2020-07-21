El Pasoans Fighting Hunger implements new food distribution process

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank is implementing a new distribution model in their facilities at 9541 Plaza Circle location.

This new model allows individuals to go through intake and get a ticket to receive food.

Cars enter the distribution area and park, then clients stand in a short line to turn in their ticket and receive a shopping cart filled with food.

Officials with the food bank say the process will ensure safety of volunteers and staff due to harsh heat conditions and can facilitate more traffic with less wait time.

Summer hours at the food bank location have also changed and will be from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.