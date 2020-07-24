El Pasoans pack far east side parks amid pandemic, city says it’s limited on what it can do

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- Concerned ABC-7 viewers have called in complaints about far east El Paso parks being full of people on recent evenings.

On the City of El Paso's website it states the following:

"...all City Parks are open, including skate parks and outdoor basketball/tennis courts. Due to ongoing health concerns regarding Covid-19, playgrounds and fitness equipment within parks will remain closed until further notice. Park visitors are asked to follow health and safety guidelines that include social distancing protocols, wearing a face covering and no gathering in groups of more than 10. City permits are also needed for organized functions, such as games and practices."

But video ABC-7 filmed shows families playing on park equipment, many with no masks and soccer teams scrimaging on the fields.

ABC-7 sent the video to the city for reaction.

The Parks and Recreation Department responded with this email...