El Pasoans pack far east side parks amid pandemic, city says it’s limited on what it can do
EL PASO, Texas-- Concerned ABC-7 viewers have called in complaints about far east El Paso parks being full of people on recent evenings.
On the City of El Paso's website it states the following:
"...all City Parks are open, including skate parks and outdoor basketball/tennis courts.
Due to ongoing health concerns regarding Covid-19, playgrounds and fitness equipment within parks will remain closed until further notice.
Park visitors are asked to follow health and safety guidelines that include social distancing protocols, wearing a face covering and no gathering in groups of more than 10. City permits are also needed for organized functions, such as games and practices."
But video ABC-7 filmed shows families playing on park equipment, many with no masks and soccer teams scrimaging on the fields.
ABC-7 sent the video to the city for reaction.
The Parks and Recreation Department responded with this email...
"As explained in the executive orders by Gov. Greg Abbot, private sports leagues (adult and youth) have special permission to practice at City parks without participants adhering to social distancing guidelines.
However, spectators who attend those activities must follow Covid-19 guidelines and social distance from people who are not in the same household and wear face coverings for their own safety and the safety of others to help stop the spread of the virus.
Spectators who are not following recommended guidelines can be cited at the discretion of Code Enforcement and El Paso Police."
