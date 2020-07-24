‘We’re going to have to be in this for the long haul’: Demand skyrockets during pandemic for El Paso food bank

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The pandemic has forced businesses to close and left many El Pasoans without a job. It's causing demand to skyrocket at the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.

Jimmy Cativo, a mobile pantry coordinator for the food bank, says he's felt that rise in the last few months and is happy he can help.

"I go all over the place," Cativo said. "I bring food to the communities that need it."

Cativo has been with the food bank for almost a year.

"I see the smiles on people's faces. I see the need out here and it brings me joy," he said.

In 2020, Cativo has noticed that need grow.

"We bring a lot more. We bring semi-trucks now instead of just regular, straight trucks," he said. "Our load has doubled since the pandemic has started to run."

In all of 2019, the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank handed out 32.5 million pounds of food. That's the equivalent of roughly 113 train box cars filled to their full weight capacity. In 2020, the food bank has given out more than 50 million pounds, or the weight of 175 full train box cars, and the year is just more than half over.

"This food bank serves as the backbone or social safety net in this community to make sure that our most vulnerable citizens have adequate nutrition to get themselves through the day," said CEO Susan Goodell. "In these times, the work of the food bank is even more critical because of the massive numbers of people who come to our door each day."

Goodell says the food bank always needs donations, but also needs volunteers.

"The numbers just are not here to do this job efficiently and effectively," she said.

As the pandemic continues, she does not expect the demand to die down any time soon.

"Our crystal ball is a little cloudy," Goodell said, "but we believe that we're going to have to be in this for the long haul."

Cativo agrees.

"The more food we bring out, the better it is for people," he said. "Hopefully everybody gets back to work, but the need is still there. We'll still be there supporting the community of El Paso. Whatever it needs, we'll be there."

To volunteer or donate to the food bank, you can click here.