Skip to Content
El Paso
By
today at 10:10 am
Published 9:57 am

Watch LIVE: Special El Paso City Council meeting on budget

El PASO, Texas -- El Paso City Council was holding a special meeting Monday morning to discuss the city budget, which has been highly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. You can watch the meeting in the video player above.

Below is the budget and tax presentation document that council is reviewing and discussing.

News / Top Stories

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

Comments

3 Comments

Leave a Reply