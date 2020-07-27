Watch LIVE: Special El Paso City Council meeting on budget
El PASO, Texas -- El Paso City Council was holding a special meeting Monday morning to discuss the city budget, which has been highly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. You can watch the meeting in the video player above.
Below is the budget and tax presentation document that council is reviewing and discussing.
Knowing El Paso, it’s going to be, B.O.H.I.C.A….(Bend Over, Here It Comes Again!)
They need to eliminate the retirement program and the school districts need to reduce their budgets.
Since the schools have been closed so long,we should get a property tax refund