El Paso’s mass shooting: A timeline of what’s happened since Aug. 3, 2019
EL PASO, Texas -- Twenty-three people were killed after a 21-year-old from a Dallas suburb drove for up to 11 hours to El Paso armed with an AK-47 rifle he allegedly used in the attack at the Cielo Vista Walmart one year ago on Aug. 3.
From the moment of the tragedy to the burial of the last victim, here's a timeline of how events unfolded:
Aug. 3, 2019 10:39 a.m. - The first 911 calls came in reporting the shooting.
Aug. 3, 11:06 a.m. - The suspected shooter is arrested 27 minutes after incalculable damage was done.
Aug. 5 - Police released the names of the 22 people who died.
Aug. 7 - President Trump visits El Paso.
Aug. 8 - The first shooting victim funeral was held in Juarez.
Aug. 14 - City-wide memorial service is held at Southwest University Park.
Aug. 17 - The funeral of Margie Reckard captures the hearts of many across the country after her widower invited the whole community to the funeral.
Oct. 10 - The first and only public appearance for the suspected Walmart
shooter. He pleaded not guilty to the state murder charges he faces.
Nov. 23 - The Grand Candela memorial at the Cielo Vista Walmart was
unveiled.
Apr. 27, 2020 – A 23rd victim, ‘Memo’ Garcia, dies nearly nine
months after he was shot multiple times.
May 11 - A final goodbye for the final victim as Garcia is laid to rest.
