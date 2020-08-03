‘We’re pulling through’: Wounded youth soccer coach looks back on surviving Aug. 3 tragedy

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Aug. 3 tragedy took so many things away from Luis Calvillo.

He was shot five times. He lost his father, and he lost one of his best friends. But, he didn't lose soccer.

One year later, it's the beautiful game that's kept him going.

“If a situation happens, whatever the harm may be — if you’re still alive, you have to push," he said.

The EP Fusion youth soccer team was fundraising for their upcoming season at the Cielo Vista Walmart on the morning of August 3.

That morning, multiple parents were injured and their coach, Luis Calvillo, was shot five times.

Calvillo's father, Jorge, was killed that day.

“My father was the best father that anyone could wish for. Always a great example to me, to my brother, to my family and to the community," Calvillo said. "That’s the example that I took from him.”

A group of girls brought together through soccer had to deal with unimaginable trauma. Ten girls were there the day of the shooting, each of them escaped without injuries, but their lives are forever altered.

After more than two months in the hospital, he rehabbed and was able to join the team on the sidelines once again.

But their other coach, Memo Garcia, didn't make it. After a more than eight-month fight, Garcia died as a result of his injuries.

"Greatest fighter I’ve ever known," Calvillo said "Great man, great father, great friend. I can’t say more than that. I will always keep him in my heart.”

The joy of playing together is what helped the team heal. That was taken away from them in March by the pandemic. The team had to get creative and started holding training sessions via video chat.

"All the girls that were involved, they became very strong. They actually reach out to each other all the time," he said. "I think they’re doing really well.”

Soon though, the girls will be back together once again. The team will resume practices next week. They'll be wearing masks and socially distancing, but they get to play the sport they love.

“The beautiful game," Calvillo said. "Seeing my girls running after a ball and not knowing exactly what they’re thinking -- not knowing if they’re really going after that ball or if they’re just enjoying the wind on their face -- that’s what it means. That’s what the game is all about.”

One year later, it's so clear. Hate didn't win. The EP Fusion did.