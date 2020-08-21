El Paso reports 4 new virus deaths, big drop in active cases

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced four new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday morning.

The death toll now stands at 386 in El Paso County.

The health department announced 88 new cases and 32 "delayed" positive results.

These retroactive positive results were provided by the state, which has managed numerous testing sites across El Paso at the city's request.

This is the seventh day in a row that weeks-old cases have been reported.

The number of known active cases dropped to 3,731 -- far from the nearly 4,500 active cases reported just days ago.

El Paso has had 19,177 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Reported recoveries surpassed 15,000.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data provided by the local health department, click here.