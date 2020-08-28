Deputies seek man who dumped sick dog on side of road in rural El Paso County

El Paso

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas – El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who abandoned a sick dog along the side of the road in San Elizario.

Security cameras caught the man, in a dark-colored truck, abandon a white and brown female Bulldog which has medical issues including mammary tumors.

The incident was referred to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Unit and they are investigating the incident.

The man could face charges of animal cruelty, failure to provide medical care and abandonment.

The Sheriff’s Office said abandoning a dog or failing to provide veterinary care is classified as animal cruelty, an arrestable offense.

Some good news: The dog was adopted by a local family.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the case to call the Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Unit at (915) 856-4875 or (915) 832-4408.