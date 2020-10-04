Another EPISD student, employee become latest of 40+ to test positive for virus

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – A high school student and employee who both had been on their respective campuses became the latest to test positive for Covid-19, the El Paso Independent School District announced Sunday.

The student attends El Paso High, and the employee works at Burges High.

The district said it had notified all students and staff who came into contact with the individuals and they were being required to quarantine for 14 days.

It came on the heels of Friday's announcement from EPISD that five additional students and employees had tested positive. State data indicates more than 40 school district employees and students had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.