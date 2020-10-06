‘It boils my blood’: Man accuses El Paso woman of hitting elderly mother

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A man from Deming, New Mexico is accusing his friend of abusing hit 92-year-old mother.

Cruz Guerrero told ABC-7 he left his mother, who has dementia in the care of his friend. Guerrero's mother stayed with the woman at her El Paso home.

Last Wednesday, Guerrero said he was in El Paso for a doctor's appointment. When he came back from the appointment, he said he noticed his mother had bruises on her arms and wrists. He checked the camera he had set up in the room, and said he saw his friend hitting his mother.

"It boils my blood," Guerrero said. "Honestly I can't see that video anymore."

The video shows the woman walking into the bedroom slapping Guerrero's mother on the butt, arm and hand. It also shows the woman calling Guerrero's mother "babosa" and "estupida."

Guerrero said he and his mom left that same day, and he filed a police report.

The woman did send an apologetic text Tuesday, according to Guerrero.

The text read, "I'm sorry I hurt you really bad. I apologize. I disappointed you."

Guerrero said his mom was a single mother and was a happy woman in her better days.

"She means the whole world," Guerrero said about his mother, "That's the only true love that can exist, the love of a mother."

Guerrero said he has been in contact with a detective from the El Paso Police Department.

The woman has not been charged.