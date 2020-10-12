Watch LIVE: Briefings on virus surge set to take center stage at El Paso City Council meeting

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The recent surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations was set to take center stage at Monday afternoon's mmeting of El Paso City Council.

Here are some key details contained in updates that council will receive from local health and emergency management leaders.

❖Hospitalizations due to Covid-19 increased from about 160 to

over 200 per day in October (25% since October 1st)

❖Hospitalizations from Covid at 14%

❖Continuing to see deaths, and Mortality Rate at 62 per 100,000.

❖>95% of deceased with underlying conditions.

❖There is a sharp increase in positive cases from after Labor day 'till

now

❖In 10 days of October, we have had over 80% of the total cases

from September.

❖Positivity rate has increased despite increase in testing (9.29% to

over 11%.

❖About 40% of cases are young adults (20-40 yrs. old).

❖Doubling rate for positive cases is plateauing.

❖Increased demand of testing continue >275 tests/100,000.

❖Testing demand increased by 50% from CDC week 37.