El Paso man arrested after home invasion robbery in which shots were fired

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – An El Paso County man is in jail and another man is on the lam after sheriff’s deputies say they forced their way into a woman’s home and fired off a gun while trying to rob her.

The incident happened on Tuesday along the 11800 block of Gateway East outside of Horizon City.

Sheriff’s investigators say the two men demanded money once they were inside the woman's home and threatened her with a handgun.

One of the suspects fired the gun while inside the home. They also took her phone before leaving.

During the investigation, Sheriff’s deputies were able to identify one suspect as Efrain David Perez, 24.

Perez was arrested Thursday and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and charged with aggravated robbery.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the second suspect is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (915) 832-4408.