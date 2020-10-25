Skip to Content
Challenger in El Paso District 7 Council race answers questions, incumbent declines after son tests positive for virus

EL PASO, Texas – In El Paso City Council District 7, incumbent Henry Rivera is being challenged by political newcomer and former El Paso Times journalist Aaron Montes.

Rivera declined an ABC-7 invitation to debate, saying his son is a nurse “serving on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.”

His son recently tested positive and Rivera said he is taking some time off from the campaign to “attend to family issues.”

Montes did participate in our candidate conversation and you can watch the full event in the video player above to learn more about him.

David Burge

