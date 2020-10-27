Candidate profile: Aaron Montes, El Paso City Council District 7

Your Voice, Your Vote

NAME: Aaron J. Montes

OFFICE YOU SEEK: City Council District 7

AGE: 28

OCCUPATION: Freelance writer

EDUCATION: University of Texas at El Paso: Major: Multimedia Journalism and Minor: History. KNIGHT-CUNYJ Summer Diversity Initiative at the City

University of New York Graduate School of Journalism

Number-one campaign focus: We may need to address the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic for the next several years. We need to use the remaining federal dollars to put over 400 city employees back to work. Like the city of Houston, they can be reassigned to help with the administrative side of addressing the pandemic. That will provide assistance to those tasked with testing and analyzing data.

I also support releasing data on where the virus is spreading in the city.

The public deserves to know where to practice extra precaution.

We also need to use funds from the city's Impact Fund to provide support

for local businesses. It's clear, many El Paso businesses are struggling

because of pandemic precautions and a hurting economy.

Any extra funds from the federal government needs to be used to provide

protective equipment to health workers, city employees providing public

transportation, to hire more code enforcement personnel, job training,

rental assistance and testing.

What sets you apart from your opponent?

Our city was struggling financially before the pandemic. We lead major

Texas cities in non-voter approved debt, we are at risk of hollowing out

the residential and commercial tax base. And, our population is stagnating.

I am not afraid to share my policy with the public. But my opponent has

dodged every public forum to explain his vision for the district and city.

My vision in this role is to be an advocate for the working people of my

district. My campaign is funded by the people of this community and I

answer to them. My opponent has supported a policy that largely benefits

downtown and the people who contribute to his campaign. Mainly developers who continue building subdivisions further East and Northwest. That kind of policy puts a burden on the people of this community.

Since 2012, our city has lost $5 million a year, on average, because it

grants subdivision improvement waivers to developers who don't want to pay for public infrastructure requirements, according to data provided by the city's planning department. The city needs to ensure developers pay their fair share for public investment. And, those waivers are heavily granted in District 7.

Having to pay for those costs takes away from what we could be investing in streets, parks, lighting or parks in older parts of the city.

My opponent and a majority of the City Council approved using $100 million of non-voter approved debt for bond projects. That kind of debt should only be used for emergencies. Now, because of our debt, our city pays over $100 million in debt from our revenues from the budget.

Our city's economic development policy has largely been dedicated to

tourism and entertainment. Those kind of jobs provide low-paying service

work, which young graduates are not looking opportunity in. We need to

attract renewable energy and technology-based industries.

Those kind of practices are not sustainable and need to be addressed.

Relevant experience that qualifies you for the position you seek:

As a watchdog reporter for the El Paso Times, I covered City Hall providing

daily coverage and investigative stories into issues impacting the

community.

I was placed on investigative teams to provide an in-depth look at the

migrant situations along the U.S. Southwest Border. I worked on a

collaboration with the New York Times and the El Paso Times to provide a

report on the conditions of a Clint detention facility where migrant

children were being kept aft traveling to the U.S. alone.

My experience explaining government decisions and processes to the public

through stories has given me a unique and complete understanding of

governmental processes and policy making.

If you had the chance to revoke one ordinance in El Paso immediately upon taking office, which one would it be?

Earlier this year, the City Council passed a relaxed version of limiting

regulations on cell towers, which had heavy influence from the industry. I

would replace it with the original ordinance passed that limited distancing

and height of cell towers in proximity to neighborhoods.

In what ways is City government on the right track, and in what ways does it need to change course?

There is a great focus on the binational relationship between El Paso and

Juarez. We should focus on expanding our relationships with the

manufacturing sector in Juarez, which provides a great opportunity to turn

our region into a technologic corridor.

What steps can you or the city council take to increase transparency and the public's understanding about what's going on in the city?

The City Council can rescind its heavy-handed policy when it comes to

listening to the community over contentious issues. The most troubling

issue I saw was when a member of the public was arrested for voicing their

concern over a vote and no one from the council stepped in to stop it.

Representatives need to answer questions from the press. And, the City

Council can start being more transparent by releasing their evaluations of

the City Manager's evaluations.

Are you in favor or opposed to the construction of the downtown arena in the Duranguito District?

I am opposed because it sets an awful precedent. We should not be

threatening people with eminent domain for their homes so we can build an entertainment facility. That is a horrible policy. Also, we need to deal

with the budget shortfalls of the pandemic for at least the next several

years. It would be irresponsible to continue with that project before

addressing the needs of this community.

Do you think local health and city officials have responded to the

coronavirus pandemic properly?



Overall, we could do a better job. We need to release data on clusters to

the public. That is a responsible thing to do amid a pandemic. We also need

to boost the amount of personnel responding to the pandemic with federal

dollars. The city can say it is going to enforce requirements but if there

are not enough people staffed to handle the work, you cannot expect an

adequate response.

Are you in favor of diverting some police department funding, reallocating it toward local social programs?

One thing we can do immediately is form an oversight and advisory committee to keep an eye on the Public Safety Bond that was just passed with $413 million for the construction of new police and fire buildings.

The current City Council, including my opponent, voted against forming one

and that was a mistake. The city’s track record with rolling out such large

bond initiatives is not very good and that’s where we can start talking

about providing for financial oversight on spending with the police.

Another financial issue spawns from the department’s overtime policy. In

some instances, it’s acceptable to think officers are needed for extra

hours during certain scenarios but there is personnel who double their

salary through overtime in the department. And, there are costs associated

with officers who have damaged equipment or made mistakes during

dangerously long shifts. The city’s budget shows police overtime accounts

for $8.5million in this year’s budget, an increase of $420,000 compared to

last year. Those figures are $1.2 million more than they were in the 2017

fiscal year.

But there are a number of other issues we need to address. There exists a

racial disparity in El Paso when it comes to traffic stop searches for

minorities, also known as consent searches. Specifically, data suggests

members of the Black community are more likely to experience searches than Anglos and Hispanics by the police department, despite a significant

difference in population size.

This reality evidenced in a study authored in Feb. 2005 by several civil

rights groups and reports provided by El Paso Matters, show a systemic

problem. This issue needs to be examined and thoroughly vetted.

The city needs to implement comprehensive training in sensitivity,

de-escalation techniques and thoroughly examine applicants looking to

become cadets.

Also, an independent review and accountability board is needed to implement an independent watchdog mechanism to the police department. Such a board requires subpoena power and should be made up by members of the community including: civil rights attorneys, former journalists, and community leaders.