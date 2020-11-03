El Paso police put up security barriers in apparent precaution against election unrest

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Police Department has put up security barricades around its regional command centers on Election Day as part of what appears to be precautions against election-related unrest.

“We have contingency plans in place for any major incidents and are prepared to respond accordingly,” said Sgt. Enrique Carrillo, an EPPD spokesperson.

“Any necessary precautionary measures are being taken,” Carrillo said when asked about the barricades. He wouldn’t comment further.

Police across the country have said they are preparing for possible unrest related to the election.