El Paso nursing homes, assisted living centers currently have 235 active virus infections

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- With a surge of Covid-19 attacking the Borderland again, nursing homes and assisted living facilities say have been ramping up to try and protect their most vulnerable populations.

According to El Paso city officials, there are 146 active cases in nursing homes and 15 active clusters and 89 active cases at assisted living facilities and 12 active clusters.

Tom Floren, an executive at The Bartlett Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living facility, believes they are doing everything they can to fight the spread of the virus.

“We had a number of cases in the nursing home back in June and July for about a month but since then due to our drastic measures of keeping everybody as safe as possible with hand hygiene, wearing masks appropriately and doing exactly what the experts say to do, we have been able to keep the virus out of our nursing home,” Floren said.

He believes the isolation from family is definitely hurting his residents.

“It's having a profound affect, more so that in my opinion and what I see in there on a daily basis that the isolation that this virus has caused there’s on average a general decline in everyone's health and that is having a significant impact,” Floren said.

City officials told ABC-7 that it is the job of nursing homes to report their data to the state. There is a state web site where you can find data on nursing and assisted living homes in El Paso and the rest of Texas.

If you are interested in finding out what the city's health order is regarding nursing homes this link will take you to that information.