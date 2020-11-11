‘It makes a difference’: Free resources for El Paso job seekers, companies during the pandemic

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — El Paso’s unemployment rate in September remained more than double what it was a year earlier, according to data reported by Workforce Solutions Borderplex. The organization wants the community to know there are free resources to help.

Workforce Solutions Borderplex can help job seekers connect with employers. The organization can also help individuals build a resume or prepare for an interview, as well as secure appropriate interview clothes or gas money so an individual can afford to go to the interview.

The organization also wants individuals who are unemployed to know there are free training courses available too that can help make a job seeker more marketable.

“There is a light at the end of this tunnel and we're going to help you,” said Bianca Cervantes, who works with the organization. “We're going to hold your hand through all of it and make sure that you come out of this a more marketable, more higher potential person.”

Anastacio Hernandez used the services to find his full-time position after months of unemployment. He took advantage of free training programs and worked with one of the organization’s career navigators during his job search. Hernandez said that prior to working with Workforce Solutions Borderplex he had to knock on a lot of doors where many people did not answer.

“It takes a toll on your spirit, on your day-to-day desire to continue moving on,” he said. “By having one person assigned to you, that calls you back almost every day to see how you're doing, to see if you're taking advantage of the resources that they're providing, to see if you need something else, it's really reassuring. It's really positive. It makes a difference.”

Job seekers can call the center’s hotline at (915) 887-2600.

The organization is also offering free resources for businesses, especially those which might be struggling during the pandemic. Workforce Solutions Borderplex can connect businesses with qualified job seekers and help companies set up a virtual job fair. The organization can also help businesses set up a digital strategy, build a website or buy advertisements on social media.

“A lot of what these business owners are facing is that they don't know the virtual landscape very well. We’re here to work with you to get you the skills necessary to navigate the virtual landscape,” Cervantes said. “We’re here to help and teach you how to do all of that stuff and make sure that you thrive, or at least give you a fighting chance to survive the pandemic.”

The organization offers a business services hotline at (915) 887-2332.

Many of these resources are available online here. For those who lack internet access, Workforce Solutions Borderplex is expanding wifi into the parking lots of the North Loop Center (8825 N Loop Dr) and the Northeast Center (8941 Dyer St).