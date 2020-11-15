Dinosaurs take over the El Paso County Colosseum

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- Dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures walked the parking lot of the County Colosseum. The 'Jurassic Empire' Drive-Thru show visited El Paso over the weekend.

The exhibit had more than 60 moving life-like dinosaurs and other animals. All in a family friendly event designed to keep curious minds hooked.

"A lot of kids smiles and a lot of families are coming out to enjoy some family fun time in the car. no contact. everybody gets to experience a fun time with the whole family," David Eldika with Jurassic Empire said.

Organizers made the event drive-thru, to adhere to CDC guidelines as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in El Paso.