One-on-one with Mayor Dee Margo discussing his pandemic strategy to oppose shutdown

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7's Mauricio Casillas sat down with El Paso Mayor Dee Margo to discuss his strategy to get the pandemic under control.

El Paso has been in the national spotlight as the Covid-19 health crisis worsened.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego imposed a shutdown of non-essential businesses at the beginning of the month. Mayor Dee Margo opposed the order, saying it unfairly targeted small businesses.