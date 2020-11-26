13 virus deaths reported; active cases, hospitalizations decrease

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported 13 new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday.

It brings the death toll to 918 in El Paso County.

These deaths did not occur on the same day. It can sometimes take weeks to determine the official cause of death of a Covid-19 patient.



Health officials also reported 406 new cases and 136 "delayed" positive results. These are results the State of Texas is just now reporting to the local health department.

The number of active cases increased decreased to 36,584. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 83,993 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 45,944 reported recoveries.

Hospitalizations fell from 1,002 to 971. There are 312 patients in the ICU, which is up by 11 from yesterday.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.