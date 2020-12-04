No parade, no tree lighting What does WinterFest offer this year during pandemic?

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – WinterFest, which has attracted thousands of Borderland residents and out-of-town visitors during the holiday season the past few years, will look a lot different this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

El Paso city officials have canceled the parade, the tree-lighting ceremony and other in-person events like ice-skating and train rides. The tree-lighting and parade normally would have been held this weekend.

Instead, lights, decorations and holiday trees will give San Jacinto Plaza, Arts Festival Plaza, Paseo de Las Luces and the El Paso International Airport a festive look.

Visitors can drive through those areas and enjoy the decorations from the safety of their cars.

The city is also planning a series of virtual programs, including concerts, arts and crafts and more from Saturday, Dec. 5, through Jan. 3.

Programming will kick off Saturday with live, online performances starting at 8 p.m. A special launch celebration will also be held virtually from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

All virtual programs will be available at the El Paso WinterFest Facebook page. You can also see a full schedule of events by going to epwinterfest.com.

As a safety precaution, signs will be placed throughout San Jacinto Plaza to remind people about social distancing, wearing face masks and other protocols. Security guards will also be placed at the plaza to enforce restrictions on gatherings.