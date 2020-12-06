Christmas lights at Ascarate Lake are drive-thru only this year, will start Dec. 12

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Lights on the Lake holiday event will have a different look this year.

The event at Ascarate Park will be a drive-thru only event this year because of the pandemic. Visitors will not be allowed to exit their vehicles to walk and view the lights like in the past.

The event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 with a special “Night of Hope” theme that will honor health-care workers for their sacrifice and dedication.

The public is being asked to show their support by decorating their vehicles in lights and submitting photos of any health-care worker they wish to honor. An LED wall will be displayed with photos and inspirational music.

The deadline to submit photos is Sunday. You can submit photos in jpeg form by emailing them to parksinfo@epcounty.com with a full name and message if you wish to include one.

Lights at the park will continue to be on display through Jan. 6.