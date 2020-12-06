El Paso couple looses battle to Covid-19 less than a week apart from each other

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Esther Massingill and Danny Massingill were married for 43 years. According to their nephew, Carlos Rodriguez, both died from Covid-19 less than one week apart.

Esther was admitted to a local hospital the day before Thanksgiving. She died Nov. 30. Rodriguez said she would have been 65-years-old in January.

She’s one of 1,010 COVID-19 deaths reported in El Paso Sunday, an unfortunately milestone for the Borderland.

Danny Massingill was admitted just one day before his wife's death.

"Both had underlying medical conditions. We got news this morning of my uncle's passing," Rodriguez said. Danny was 71-years-old.

Rodriguez described his aunt and uncle as loving, caring, and supportive people.

"My aunt, she was a beautiful soul," he said.

Esther's body is still being held at the county morgue. Rodriguez said they're trying their best to be patient with the funeral home.

"We're just waiting on the funeral home to see how soon we can make this happen."

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego told ABC-7 Sunday there were between 270 to 280 bodies being held between the county morgue and the mobile morgues.

"The number is changing frequently as we are starting to see some more movement on funeral homes having small services again," Judge Samaniego said.

Now, Rodriguez and his family will have to plan another funeral.

“We're at a time right now where we can pick and choose when we want the services, unfortunately," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is of one more than 500 families local non-profit Operation Hope has helped with funeral expenses using CARES Act Funding.

Director of the organization, Angel Gomez, told ABC-7 with funding ending soon their relying on the communities help and are asking for donations in order to continue helping families who loose love ones due to the virus.

For more information on how to donate, click here.