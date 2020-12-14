Computer glitch: El Paso County needs applicants for history panel to re-apply

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – If you applied to serve on the El Paso County Historical Commission, the County Commissioners Court needs you to re-apply.

The county received more than two dozen applications but a software upgrade to the county’s computer system last month caused all those applications to be lost and they cannot be retrieved.

Those interested in serving a two-year term beginning on Jan. 1 need to apply no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 18.

To apply online, click here.

Applications can also be emailed to countychiefadmin@epcounty.com, mailed to County Administration Department, 500 E. San Antonio, Suite 302A, El Paso, TX, 79901 or faxed to (915) 546-2217.