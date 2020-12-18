El Paso County Coliseum hosts drive-thru Winter Wonderland event

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – Tired of being cooped up during the pandemic and want to grab some holiday spirit in a safe way?

The El Paso Sports Commission and the County Coliseum are hosting a Winter Wonderland drive-thru event from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day through Thursday, Dec. 24.

The exhibit includes Candyland, Frozen, Nightmare Before Christmas, life-size reindeer, an old-time Christmas village, Santa’s toy shop and the Wonderland Forest.

All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and county health guidelines will be followed.

Tickets are sold in two-hour blocks to ensure a limited wait time.

Tickets cost $50 and are available at Universe.com. You can go to the Coliseum’s Facebook page to get updates on the schedule.