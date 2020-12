El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – Horses Unlmited Rescue and Education Center is putting a few of its horses up for adoption.

The horses range in age and price, but all are up to-date health-wise. The prices range from $500 to $900. The adoption fees will help pay for the care and upkeep of other horses.

You can drop by the center at 15415 Buckwheat Street in far east El Paso County or call (915) 491-7653.