House fire in east El Paso sends smoke billowing into sky that was seen for miles

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – A home in east El Paso caught fire Sunday morning, sending smoke billowing into the sky that was visible for miles.

The fire along the 10000 block of Camwood started about 10 a.m., fire dispatchers said.

Firefighters described the fire as a 'Condition 1' or relatively small, but an ABC-7 crew spotted flames when first arriving.

About a half-dozen fire units responded to put out the blaze.

Fire officials did not have any immediate information on any injuries, the cause or the extent of damages.