El Paso jewelry merchant strikes gold with experimental Covid-19 treatment

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Susan Eisen of Susan Eisen's Fine Jewelry and Watches did not waste time when she and her partner contracted Covid-19.

Eisen's son, Elliot, jumped into gear and began to research.

He came across an experimental therapy being offered at the Infusion Center which is located at the El Paso Convention Center.

Bamlamnivimab is an antibody treatment that is administered to people who have just been diagnosed with the virus and are not in a critical condition.

“It took an hour there and then they watched us for an hour to make sure we weren’t allergic or had any adverse reactions to it,” Eisen told ABC-7.

Eisen and her partner beat the virus and want El Pasoans to know about the option that is readily available.

“I was never afraid to try the experimental drug and I hope that your listeners also shouldn’t be afraid because it's something that can only help” Eisen said.

The Infusion Center does not take walk up appointments. You must tell your doctor after being infected and request the treatment.

The city of El Paso was sent 800 of the experimental doses with only 260 being used so far.