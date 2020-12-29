Skip to Content
1 virus death, 280 new cases in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Health Department reported one new coronavirus-related death Tuesday morning.

Health officials said the victim was a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

That brought the county's pandemic death total to 1,426.

There were also 280 new virus cases reported, with five delayed positives, as the number of active infections among El Pasoans stood at 35,024 .

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found online at EPStrong.org.

