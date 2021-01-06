2 new virus deaths, big spike in hospitalizations reported in El Paso

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported two new coronavirus-related deaths, more than 500 new cases, and a big increase in Covid-19 hospitalizations Wednesday.

El Paso County's death toll now stands at 1,489.

Health officials announced 511 cases, which pushed the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 100,944.

As of Wednesday morning, 447 virus patients were hospitalized in El Paso., an increase of 64 patients from Tuesday. Of those, 157 were listed in intensive care, and 119 patients are on ventilators.

The number of active cases increased from 34,607 to 34,757. There are 64,100 reported recoveries.

There were still 566 deaths listed as under investigation. These are suspected Covid-19 fatalities that have yet to be confirmed, although historically the majority of suspected deaths end up being confirmed by health authorities.

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found online at EPStrong.org.