El Pasoans voice frustrations over lack of information on Covid-19 vaccinations

EL PASO, Texas- El Pasoans are clearly frustrated about how to find out about the Covid-19 vaccines and then line up an appointment to get one.

Three members of the ABC-7 crew tried calling 43 different numbers to providers that the city gave to us.

Out of all those numbers, none of those clinics or providers had any vaccines available.

To retired El Pasoan David Darby, who also has a son with health concerns, it's more than a mere inconvience.

“I tried to call oh, 15 of them at least. When I got through to people, it was we don’t have the vaccine or I got a busy signal or I went to voicemail,” Darby said.

ABC-7 reached out to the city regarding the situation.

Spokeswoman Laura Cruz-Acosta explained the city is not in charge of distributing the vaccine with the state taking responsibility for that.

Cruz-Acosta also said that there are around 80,000 people who have pre-registered for the vaccination.

She asked that El Pasoans to be patient.

