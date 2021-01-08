El Paso fire crews rescue fallen bicyclist along mountain trail

El Paso

UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas -- An unconscious bicyclist who fell along a mountain trail in northeast El Paso has been rescued, fire officials say.

The bicyclist, identified as a 28-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital with what were described as serious injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY: EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Fire Department is conducting a mountain rescue along a trail in Northeast El Paso.

A bicyclist who was riding on a mountain trail fell and is unconscious, fire officials said.

The exact place where the bicyclist fell has not be released nor the extent of the person’s injuries.

Rescues crews, however, are staging in the area near Stan Roberts and Martin Luther King.