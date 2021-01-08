El Paso teachers frustrated over inability to get vaccinated for Covid-19

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas- With face to face learning looming, some teachers are worried that they haven't been able to get vaccinated yet.

ABC-7 spoke with the president of the Teachers Association to see what her opinion was on returning back to class without everyone on campus being vaccinated.

“We should be treated as essential employees so we should (be vaccinated). All of our education employees should get that vaccine before they even go back into the building," said Norma De La Rosa, president of the Teachers Association.

Dr. Hector Ocaranza, El Paso's local health authority, said nurses should be designated as eligible for the virus saying, “We need to remind the community that this designation is not by occupation. It's more by risk.”

“Its not going to be a timeline. What’s needed is that teachers be recommended and qualified under 1B to register so they can be in the que so they can receive the vaccine as soon as it becomes available," Ocaranza said.